Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is 0.8% lower Wednesday despite a solid report from its third quarter, where the advertising giant beat expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenue was flat year-over-year, but organic revenue growth came to 7.5%, fed by double-digit growth in its precision marketing, public relations, and commerce & brand consulting disciplines.

"Profitability also remained strong, and our experience with challenging economic environments leaves us confident that we can navigate through current business uncertainty," CEO/Chairman John Wren said.

But aside from the double-digit growth, Omnicom posted organic revenue growth across all its regions and disciplines, Citi noted in reaction, adding that the outlook was positive as well. The bank has a Buy rating and a price target of $86, implying 25% upside.

Wells Fargo was also positive, noting that “While investors are still likely cautious on the prospects for organic growth next year, we think the 3Q print should provide more comfort in the durability of growth and the earnings stream."

It has an $84 price target to go with its Overweight rating. Omnicom faces limited downside risk to earnings, and the company "has the balance sheet flexibility to lean into its buyback if need be."

For more detail, check out Seeking Alpha's transcript of Omnicom's earnings call.