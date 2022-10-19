Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) +4.8% in Wednesday's trading after saying it was awarded four contracts in Kuwait for its AC Super Triple 3000 HP rigs, each with a five-year term and an optional one year renewal.

Precision (PDS) said the deal will increase its active rig count in Kuwait to five rigs from three by the middle of 2023.

The company also said it signed a third drilling rig in Saudi Arabia to a five-year contract extension, following two five-year contract signings in Q2.

With the three contract extensions in Saudi Arabia and the Kuwait contract awards, Precision (PDS) said it will have eight rigs under long-term contracts in the Middle East stretching into 2028 and representing ~$600M in backlog revenue.

