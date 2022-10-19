COVID-19 remains global health emergency - WHO
- Even though the number of deaths weekly from COVID-19 is the lowest since the pandemic was declared, the World Health Organization Wednesday said that it is still a global health emergency.
- The global health emergency declaration was first made on Jan. 30, 2020.
- Even though cases are declining in many parts of the world, the agency said that many countries still need to get their most vulnerable populations vaccinated and maintain vigilance on potential resurgence, Reuters reported.
- "Although the public perception is that the pandemic is over in some parts of the world, it remains a public health event that continues to adversely and strongly affect the health of the world's population," the WHO's COVID-19 International Health Regulations Emergency Committee said.
- Earlier Wednesday, Moderna reported that its updated bivalent COVID booster produced a better antibody response compared to its original Spikevax booster.
