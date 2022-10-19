Biden administration to award $2.8B to boost EV battery manufacturing

President Biden Delivers Remarks Health Care Costs, Medicare, And Social Security

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • The White House administration under President Joe Biden is set to announce $2.8B in grants to boost domestic production of EV batteries and strengthen critical mineral supply chains.
  • Grants through the U.S. Energy Department will go to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in at least 12 states to develop battery-grade lithium, graphite and nickel.
  • The projects being funded include the first large-scale domestic commercial lithium electrolyte salt production facility, first commercial silicon oxide production facilities for anode materials and first lithium iron phosphate cathode facility.
  • Funds will also go towards an electrode binder facility that will be able to supply 45% of anticipated U.S. demand in 2030.
  • The latest grants will follow the first $900M in federal funding that was approved by the administration in September to establish EV charging stations across 35 U.S. states. The funding was part of a $1T bipartisan infrastructure law approved in Nov 2021.
  • Potential beneficiaries include: Tesla (TSLA), ChargePoint (CHPT), EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), Blink Charging (BLNK), Wallbox (WBX), Allego (ALLG), Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE), Albemarle (ALB), QuantumScape (QS), Microvast (MVST), FREYR (FREY).

