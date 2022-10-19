Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow fall as soaring yields offset strong earnings

All three major U.S. stock indices had slipped into the red in Wednesday mid-day trading, as positive earnings reports from some big names were overshadowed by soaring Treasury yields that earlier touched decade highs.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had lost 0.51% to 10,717.21 points, with a surge in shares of Netflix unable to buoy the tech-heavy index. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.46% lower at 3,702.87 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was down 0.10% at 30,492.55 points.

Rates have come off their peaks but are still higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 11 basis points to 4.11% after earlier notching its highest level since 2008. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 10 basis points to 4.54% after earlier topping levels not seen since 2007.

"There's been a bit of feast and famine in markets over the last 24 hours, with both equities and bond yields seeing sizeable intra-day swings without obvious catalysts," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

One of the catalysts for rising yields was Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari, who said that the Fed would not pause its rate hikes if core inflation kept on accelerating, according to Bloomberg News. Kashkari is expected to speak later today at a Q&A session with Travelers employees.

"The September CPI data reset the clock for when the FOMC could confidently see disinflation. That raises the odds the string of 75 bp rate hikes continues," UBS economist Jonathan Pingle said.

"That said, we expect a number of FOMC participants would prefer to slow the pace of rate hikes. We expect that debate to mount into year end," Pingle added.

In earnings news, Netflix shares soared after the streaming giant surpassed projections with its quarterly earnings, revenue and subscribers. Dow 30 components Procter & Gamble and Travelers also topped analysts' expectations. All eyes will now be on Tesla's report due after hours.

Among other moves, energy stocks were higher as oil prices rose after a selloff in the previous session, despite U.S. President Joe Biden confirming the release of 15M barrels from the SPR.

Turning to economic events, September housing starts and permits figures came in mixed. Starts came in at -8.1% M/M to 1.439M compared to the 1.475M expected number. Building permits on the other hand came in at +1.4% M/M to 1.564M versus the forecasted 1.550M.

Investors will also be looking out for the Fed's Beige Book of regional economic activity this afternoon.

"The Beige Book prepared for the November FOMC meeting will likely remain more important than usual considering FOMC participants’ increased attention to anecdotal evidence in the current volatile data environment," Nomura chief economist Richard Koo said.

Koo added: "The previous Beige Book, prepared for the September FOMC meeting, demonstrated surprisingly weak sentiment for both current conditions and expectations for future activity, thus lending support to our US recession call. Anecdotal information on consumer spending, inflation, wages and the broader outlook for growth are all likely to be of note."