Winnebago Industries’ (NYSE:WGO) warnings that “uncertain market conditions” will persist into 2023 dragged down the recreational vehicle sector on Wednesday.

The Indiana-based RV manufacturer not only warned on economic conditions, but noted that its backlog diminished rapidly. Per the earnings release, the manufacturer’s backlog decreased to $576.5M, down 66.2% from 2021.

Based upon that foreboding trend, shares of Winnebago Industries (WGO) fell 12.55% in the day’s trading and prompted a 10.42% plunge for its nearest peer in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO). Other industry decliners in the space included LCI Industries (LCII) -5.55%, Patrick Industries (PATK) -6.94%, and Camping World Holdings -4.95%.

A downgrade of Polaris Inc. by Citi (PII) -6.29% promoted declines among marine, powersports, and off-road vehicle manufacturers as well. Among marine manufacturers, MasterCraft Holdings (MCFT) -5.18%, Brunswick Corporation (BC) -3.83%, BRP Inc. (DOOO) -5.15%, and Malibu Boats (MBUU) -3.56% marked notable declines. Harley-Davidson (HOG) also fell sharply on the day, declining 3.94% about two hours into Wednesday’s trading day.

Read more on choppy trading trends on Wednesday.