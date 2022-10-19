Thor Industries, recreational vehicle stocks slide after Winnebago warning

Oct. 19, 2022 11:22 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), THOHOG, PII, BC, LCII, PATK, DOOO, MBUU, MCFTBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

The Winnebago Adventurer

Getty Images/Getty Images News

Winnebago Industries’ (NYSE:WGO) warnings that “uncertain market conditions” will persist into 2023 dragged down the recreational vehicle sector on Wednesday.

The Indiana-based RV manufacturer not only warned on economic conditions, but noted that its backlog diminished rapidly. Per the earnings release, the manufacturer’s backlog decreased to $576.5M, down 66.2% from 2021.

Based upon that foreboding trend, shares of Winnebago Industries (WGO) fell 12.55% in the day’s trading and prompted a 10.42% plunge for its nearest peer in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO). Other industry decliners in the space included LCI Industries (LCII) -5.55%, Patrick Industries (PATK) -6.94%, and Camping World Holdings -4.95%.

A downgrade of Polaris Inc. by Citi (PII) -6.29% promoted declines among marine, powersports, and off-road vehicle manufacturers as well. Among marine manufacturers, MasterCraft Holdings (MCFT) -5.18%, Brunswick Corporation (BC) -3.83%, BRP Inc. (DOOO) -5.15%, and Malibu Boats (MBUU) -3.56% marked notable declines. Harley-Davidson (HOG) also fell sharply on the day, declining 3.94% about two hours into Wednesday’s trading day.

Read more on choppy trading trends on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.