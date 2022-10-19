Snap gains 5% as Citi starts positive catalyst watch into earnings
Oct. 19, 2022 11:25 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 5.4% - the Communications sector's top big gainer, but for Netflix - as Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on the stock headed into Thursday earnings.
- The bank started a 30-day positive watch "given the potential for upward revenue provisions given an improving online advertising environment," with the company's planned 20% workforce reduction offering earnings support.
- Revenue and EBITDA are likely to beat Citi's and the Street's expectations given that ad improvement, analyst Ronald Josey says, and so Citi will focus on the 2023 outlook which reportedly is looking toward 20% revenue growth and EBITDA of $1.5B, which could lead to upside revisions.
- The profitability profile is "significantly" improved as the workforce reduction and culling of the product portfolio should reduce annualized cash costs by $500M, Josey notes.
- Citi is staying Neutral on the stock, saying expectations are tempered a bit by limited visibility, and it wants to see operational improvement before getting still more positive.
Comments