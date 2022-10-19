Novavax COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S. as booster for adults

Oct. 19, 2022 By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Germany Begins Novavax Covid Vaccinations

Carsten Koall/Getty Images News

  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares spiked in the morning hours Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster shot in those aged 18 years and older.
  • According to the company, the protein-based vaccine will be allowed as a booster dose at least six months after the primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
  • It can be used in situations where individuals cannot access mRNA bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) or for those the updated vaccines are not indicated, NVAX said.
  • Commenting on the decision, Novavax Chief Executive Stanley Erck noted that use of Novavax (NVAX) vaccine as a booster will help raise booster vaccination rates at a time when nearly 50% of U.S. adults have yet to receive their booster dose.
  • In July, the FDA granted EUA for Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine for primary vaccination in adults.

