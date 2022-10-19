Fox collaborates with Magnite for monetization across OneFOX
Oct. 19, 2022 11:57 AM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI), FOX, FOXABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) (NASDAQ:FOX) partners with Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to serve as the launch partner to power programmatic campaigns for OneFOX video inventory across the company’s entertainment, sports, streaming and news portfolio.
- New comes as a part of FOX’s continuing strategy for innovative advertising and enhancing advertiser’s return on investment through innovative solutions.
- Magnite will serve as a sell-side advertising platform connected to the OneFOX inventory.
- Dan Callahan, SVP Data Strategy and Sales Innovation at Fox mentioned, “Magnite’s programmatic expertise and industry-leading technology make them the perfect fit to connect buyers with FOX audiences across all our properties. We have been impressed by what Magnite has created to support our inventory monetization efforts and look forward to the growth of our relationship.”
