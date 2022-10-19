In new initiations of home improvement leaders Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, Cowen voiced clear preference for the former.

The firm’s analysts indicated that Home Depot is in solid position to improve EBIT margins and capitalize and “harvest benefits following its investment cycle” to promote share appreciation.

“We expect growth will be driven by ongoing SG&A leverage on more efficient store and supply chain utilization,” the analysts wrote of Home Depot (HD) on Wednesday. “We also anticipate modest gross margin reversion following annual declines since FY18, despite likely gaining share in lower margin Pro categories and shifting supply chain costs.”

The Atlanta-based specialty retailer was initiated at an “Outperform” rating and assigned a $350 price target.

By contrast, Lowe’s Companies (LOW) was initiated at “Market Perform” given differing end-market exposure to Home Depot.

“Management has done a good job of strengthening fundamentals, including Pro, stores, supply chain, & products, and we are constructive on the opportunity ahead,” the initiation note stated. “In-turn, we expect ongoing productivity & EBIT margin expansion. That said, greater exposure to DIY in a slowing backdrop, large productivity Gap to HD, & valuation keep US on the sideline.”

A $210 price target was set on the North Carolina-based retailer’s stock, suggesting modest upside to Wednesday’s trading range. Shares of Home Depot (HD) slid 2.62% in Wednesday’s afternoon trading while Lowe’s (LOW) slumped 4.93%.

Read more on Evercore’s downgrade of Lowe’s on Wednesday.