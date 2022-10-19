HSBC's private banking division is said to enter UAE to tap wealthy investors
- HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is further expanding its Global Private Banking network to the United Arab Emirates in a growing effort to attract wealthy investors, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a company statement.
- Clients with investable assets of more than $2M will be the main focus of HSBC Bank Middle East Global Private Banking, the company said.
- The move comes on the heels of HSBC (HSBC) expanding its private banking business in the large Chinese cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou.
- The UAE now joins a network in which HSBC (HSBC) offers its private bank services, including the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore, U.K., Luxembourg, and Guernsey, it said.
- HSBC did not respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- In the beginning of October, HSBC explores the sale of HSBC Bank Canada, as part of its options.
