Oct. 19, 2022

  • HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is further expanding its Global Private Banking network to the United Arab Emirates in a growing effort to attract wealthy investors, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a company statement.
  • Clients with investable assets of more than $2M will be the main focus of HSBC Bank Middle East Global Private Banking, the company said.
  • The move comes on the heels of HSBC (HSBC) expanding its private banking business in the large Chinese cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou.
  • The UAE now joins a network in which HSBC (HSBC) offers its private bank services, including the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore, U.K., Luxembourg, and Guernsey, it said.
  • HSBC did not respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
  • In the beginning of October, HSBC explores the sale of HSBC Bank Canada, as part of its options.

