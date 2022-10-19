Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares soared on Wednesday after completing the purchase of bankrupt EV startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (OTC:ELMSQ).

The deal includes the acquisition of the acquired firm’s manufacturing plant in Indiana, capable of producing 50K autos per annum. Mullen also acquired all intellectual property of the defunct auto company.

“Upon closing the ELMS transaction, the company will be in a position to strategically leverage all its acquired assets to shorten its production path and aggressively expand into the commercial and consumer EV market,” Mullen Automotive (MULN) CEO David Michery said.

Shares shot to an over 60% gain at the intraday high, sustaining a gain of 58.96% shortly after 12PM ET. The stark surge comes just one day after the stock touched a 52-week low on Tuesday, bookending declines of nearly 95% for shares year to date. The 52-week trading range for the stock is a quite-wide $0.21 to $15.90.

Short interest in the stock remains elevated at 16.6%, according to SeekingAlpha data. Trading volume was also particularly heavy on Wednesday, with over 300M shares changing hands by mid-day in contrast to an average daily volume of about 80M.

The California-based automaker first disclosed its bid for Electric Last Mile in late September.