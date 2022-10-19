Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) said Wednesday it was awarded a nearly $150M grant from the U.S. Department of Energy as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials currently imported from other countries.

Albemarle (ALB) said the grant funding will support part of the anticipated cost to construct a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Kings Mountain, N.C.

The company expects the facility will supply up to 350K metric tons/year of spodumene concentrate to its previously announced mega-flex lithium conversion facility.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL) is set to receive a $141.7M grant, and Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) will get $114.9M, among 22 miners, recyclers and battery manufacturers to receive $2.8B in DoE grants.

Albemarle (ALB) has "the smartest combination of existing lithium assets and resources in the industry, with a plan to double production over five years," Paul Franke writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.