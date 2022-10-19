Northern Trust down by ~10% after Q3 miss

Northern Trust (NTRS) lost ~10% during market hours after reporting a miss in its Q3 earnings.

The financial holding company that provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.80, misses by $0.05, and revenue of $1.76B (+7.3% Y/Y) in-line.

The EPS remained unchanged from the year-ago quarter and fell 3% Q/Q.

Trust, investment and other servicing fees were down 3% Y/Y and 6% sequentially, while foreign exchange trading income was down 3% Y/Y and 17% sequentially.

Other noninterest income was down 11% on a yearly basis and up 11% on a quarterly basis.

"Revenue grew 7% compared to last year, as the elimination of money market fee waivers and the favorable impact from higher interest rates more than offset market and currency-related declines in trust fees," CEO Michael O'Grady said.

ROE came in at 14.9%, compared to 13.7% a year ago and 15.7% in the previous quarter.

Net interest income was up 47% Y/Y and 12% sequentially.

Net interest margin came in at 1.58%, up 60 basis points Y/Y and 23 basis points Q/Q.

The company repurchased stocks worth $1.1M during the quarter.