Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) lost ~8% most intraday since June 2021 on Wednesday to reach a 52-week low as Wall Street attributed the company’s better-than-expected Q3 2022 financials to COVID-19 testing revenue.

Citing a ~5% drop in sales, the company said that the declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales and a pause in production of certain baby formula in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility led to the underperformance.

However, the company’s COVID-19 testing sales exceeded Street forecasts, while the Nutrition segment, which houses baby formula products, reported worse-than-expected sales.

Commenting on the earnings, Goldman Sachs, with a Sell rating on ABT, noted that the weakness in other key segments, such as MedTech, will offset the beat driven by COVID testing.

“Another big COVID testing beat drove margin and EPS upside but will likely be overshadowed by downside to [outside-US] growth in several key categories across medtech (including Libre) and other divisions,” the analyst Amit Hazan wrote.

After recording two consecutive quarters of growth, sales at ABT’s Medical Devices segment remained flat at $3.6B in Q3, falling short of analyst estimates of ~$3.8B, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Cowen reasoned that ABT shares fell in “reaction to the significant role that COVID test sales played in the 3Q beat.” The analyst Joshua Jennings with an Outperform rating, said that COVID testing “powered the above-consensus 3Q results.”

However, RBC Capital Markets, which has an Outperform rating on ABT, welcomed the company’s Q3 print. “Overall, we believe the quarter continues to represent the diversification and resilience of ABT’s portfolio despite the macro-economic challenges,” the analyst Shagun Singh wrote, echoing ABT’s management remarks.