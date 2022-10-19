Earnings news and analyst commentary represented the key catalysts in Wednesday's midday action. This included Abbott Labs (ABT), which fell following the release of its quarterly results.

Meanwhile, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) also endured a post-earnings decline. A weak bottom line led to a loss of about a tenth of the stock's value.

Turning to analyst comments, Lowe's (LOW) retreated following a downgrade. On the other end of the spectrum, Snap (SNAP) advanced on a positive analyst note.

Decliners

Abbott Labs (ABT) dropped 7% in intraday action even as the company topped projections with its headline earnings figures. The decline came as investors focused on a slide in revenue.

ABT's top-line figure dropped for the first time in more than two years, falling by 5% to $10.4B. The total was hurt by a reduction in COVID testing and an issue related to its U.S. baby formula.

Earnings news also prompted selling pressure on M&T Bank (MTB). The bank reported earnings that rose from last year but failed to meet analysts' expectations.

Results were hurt by a dip in deposits, while loans held stable from the previous quarter. MTB declined 10% on the news.

In other news, Lowe's (LOW) slumped following an analyst's downgrade, falling nearly 5%. Evercore downgraded its rating on the home improvement retailer to In-Line from Outperform, citing a slowdown in industry demand amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Gainer

Snap (SNAP) received a boost from an upbeat comment from Citi. The firm put the social media giant on positive catalyst watch, noting "the potential for upward revenue provisions given an improving online advertising environment."

While Citi retained its Neutral rating on the stock, analyst Ronald Josey said SNAP would likely beat expectations with its revenue and EBITDA figures. On the news, SNAP advanced about 3% in midday trading.

To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the day, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.