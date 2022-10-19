Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) should reject a suggestion from activist Third Point that it separate its Hill's Pet Nutrition business, according to analysts.

Third Point's Dan Loeb is advocating that Colgate (CL) separate its Hill's pets business and believes the segment could be valued at $20 billion on its own, according to a 3Q investor letter from Tuesday. Third Point has taken a stake of about $1 billion in Colgate, according to CNBC's David Faber.

"Whilst there may be some short-term logic to realizing an elevated value for Hill's today, given recent elevated pet-care growth during the pandemic, we struggle to see how divesting its best business is likely to be at all beneficial to CL shareholders over the long-term," Bernstein analyst Callum Elliott, who has a market perform rating and $80 price target on CL, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Elliott highlighted that Hill's has grown at a +8% CAGR over the past five years, compared to the +2.5% that the rest of Colgate has grown over the same period.

"There's a meaningful hidden value in the company's Hill's Pet Nutrition business, which we believe would command a premium multiple if separated from Colgate's consumer assets," Third Point's Loeb wrote in the letter.

While Hill's business would likely get a premium valuation as a standalone company, "Hill's business benefits greatly from being part of the broader Colgate's organization in terms of regulatory and science expertise, route-to-markets, and general overhead," RBC analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers wrote on Tuesday that he sees a low probability of Colgate (CL) separating the Hill's business, given CL's belief in synergies between Hill's and CL's consumer segments. He does find that Third Point's value of $20 billion for Hill's is consistent with his sum-of-the-parts analysis of Colgate. He has a buy rating and $85 price target on CL.

Investors may hear more about Colgate's (CL) plans for Hill's when it reports Q3 results next Friday.