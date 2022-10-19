Quest Diagnostics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:45 PM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (-44.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
