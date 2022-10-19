MSC Industrial Direct Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:46 PM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
