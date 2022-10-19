Pool Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:48 PM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.61 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POOL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
Comments