Synovus Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:49 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $570.52M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
