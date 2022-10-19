Blackstone stock dips as Wall Street expects its Q3 earnings to get knocked lower

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares slid 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading as Wall Street sees the private equity giant turning in dampened Q3 financial results on Thursday.

The consensus for distributable Q3 EPS is $1, representing a steep decline from $1.49 in the prior quarter and a year-over-year slump of 21.84%. Revenue, similarly, is expected to come in at $2.52B, down from $4.15B in Q2 and -17.1% from a year ago.

In the past three months, there have been 12 downward EPS revisions vs. 0 upward revisions; three downward revenue revisions vs. 0 upward revisions, underscoring the Street's bearishness.

For context, the company's Q2 earnings came in stronger than expected, but investors were disappointed as many of its strategies saw negative returns amid volatile markets, including Real Estate Opportunistic (-1.0%), Corporate Private Equity (-6.7%) and Credit & insurance Liquid Credit (-5.5%). Moreover, its fee-related earnings fell sequentially to $1.02B from $1.15B in Q1, but stayed higher from $704M a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys, meanwhile, who views Blackstone (BX) as an Overweight pick, sees the company as a "long-term winner" given its "best-in-class franchise, brand, unrivalled product capabilities/breadth and retail TAM expander," he wrote in a note. And its durable FRE "can hold up better than the market fears," he added.

At the same time, there are a number of downside risks looming, such as a cooldown in the global economy, an extended equity market correction, a big decline in U.S. real estate values, "much lower fee related performance fees than expected, 5) higher tax rates, and 6) any adverse regulatory developments that would restrain BX's business momentum," Deutsche Bank wrote in a separate note.

Blackstone (BX) stock fared worse than the broader stock market during Q3, sliding 7.4% compared with the S&P 500's 3.8% decline, as seen in this chart.

SA contributor WYCO Researcher justified Blackstone with a Sell rating as a return to a more normal economy could negatively impact the alternative manager.