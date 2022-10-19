Nucor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:56 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.42 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.43B (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
