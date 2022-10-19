Danaher Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:56 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.17B (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
