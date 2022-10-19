Alaska Air Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:56 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.39 (+62.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.82B (+44.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments