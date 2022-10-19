Genuine Parts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:57 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.37B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
