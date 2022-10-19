Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 12:58 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FITB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments