Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) +8.9% in Wednesday's trading on news it was selected for a $141.7M grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to support the construction of its $600M Tennessee Lithium project, which aims to expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide by 30K metric tons/year.

"This grant will accelerate the development of the Tennessee Lithium project as a world-class lithium hydroxide operation, which is expected to more than double the domestic production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide" in the U.S., Piedmont Lithium (PLL) President and CEO Keith Phillips said, noting that 80% of current lithium hydroxide production occurs in China.

The grant is part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid and for materials currently imported from other countries.

Lithium peer Albemarle secured a ~$150M DoE grant for a planned lithium plant in North Carolina.