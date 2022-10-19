Dover Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:00 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.
