East West Bancorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:02 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- East West Bancorp (EWBC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.10 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $621.36M (+32.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EWBC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
