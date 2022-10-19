Webster Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:03 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Webster Financial (WBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.62M (+250.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
