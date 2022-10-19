Tractor Supply Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:03 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.
