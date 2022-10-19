KeyCorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:04 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KEY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
