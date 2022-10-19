Banc of California Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:04 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Banc of California (BANC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.87M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BANC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
