Snap-On Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:04 PM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.86 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments