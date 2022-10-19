CSX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.75B (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.
