Whirlpool Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.35 (-19.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.15B (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
