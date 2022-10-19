Texas has joined a multistate investigation into Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Citigroup (NYSE:C), specifically targeting the banks' targets for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets, the state's Attorney General said Wednesday.

It's the third investigation tied to companies' ESG practices, that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has started. The bank probe is investigating for potential violations of consumer protection laws, he said.

"If the largest banks in the world think they can get away with lying to consumers or taking any other illegal action designed to target a vital American industry like energy, they're dead wrong," he said.

The probe will look at the banks joining the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, the UN-convened group whose members commit to align financing activities to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The move is the latest by Texas officials to punish financial companies for their ESG policies if they hurt the oil and gas industry. In August, the Texas comptroller released a list of firms that the state says are boycotting energy companies.

The Texas AG contends that the net-zero accord would effectively deny credit to fossil fuel-related activities, starving the industry of capital.

In May, Bloomberg reported that a group of banks was already losing out on municipal bond deals over their oil & gas policies.

