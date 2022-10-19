Bank OZK Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.09M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Bank OZK: A Community Bank Rallying With Higher Rates, Earnings Due Thursday
Comments