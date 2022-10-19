Boston Beer Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.17 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $567.77M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Boston Beer Company Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: The Picture Is Not Looking Pretty
Comments