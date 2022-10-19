SVB Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
