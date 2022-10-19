More on América Móvil Q3 results

Oct. 19, 2022 12:05 PM ETAMXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • América Móvil (AMX) Q3 revenue reached 214.5M pesos, up 1.8% Y/Y, with service revenue rising 3.0%.
  • At constant exchange rates service revenue expanded 5.9% as mobile service revenue jumped 9.7% and fixed-line service revenue remained almost flat, +0.2%.
  • In the prepaid segment the Co. added 1M subscribers, Mexico contributed with 402K net adds, Colombia 307K and the Central America and Eastern Europe block with almost 135K each.
  • On the fixed-line platform the Co. obtained 156K broadband accesses, including 95K in Argentina and 31K in Central America, bringing the total to 31.1M accesses, 2.1% more than a year before.
  • Mobile service revenue rose more than 9% Y/Y at constant exchange rates both in the prepaid and the postpaid segments, which was the fastest rate of growth observed in at least five quarters.
  • Fixed-line service revenue remained flat with broadband revenue up 3.4% at constant exchange rates and that of corporate networks 12.6%, the fastest pace in five quarters.
  • EBITDA rose 2.3% Y/Y to 83.2B pesos, 5% at constant exchange rates with the EBITDA margin expanding to 38.8% from 38.6% a year before.
  • Operating profit increased 5.2% to 43.6B pesos which helped bring about a net profit of 18B pesos after 16.5B pesos in comprehensive financing costs that were 34.2% below that of the prior year mostly on account of foreign exchange losses incurred then.
  • Capex of 105.3B pesos YTD, were fully funded by the Co.’s operating cash flow, with surplus operating cash flow, together with 71.7B pesos in net financing raised in the period.
  • At the end of Sept. net debt excluding leases stood at 411.7B pesos, equivalent to 1.39 times EBITDAaL.
