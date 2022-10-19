Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.

The tobacco giant topped consensus marks with its Q2 earnings report, reflecting "excellent IQOS momentum, including accelerating growth in pro forma total IQOS users and heated tobacco unit in-market sales volume, as well as favorable cigarette category trends" according to CEO Jacek Olczak.

Tobacco stocks were hurt in the third quarter by a strong dollar, with Philip Morris further declining amid concerns over the Swedish Match acquisition.

Still, U.S. tobacco category fundamentals remain in "solid shape" according to Stifel, with modest cross-category elasticity and pricing robust.

However, BofA Securities believes inflationary pressures and a stronger U.S. dollar will weigh on Philip Morris's results and will be looking for updated guidance to take into account the Russia/Ukraine crisis and other headwinds.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.3B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.