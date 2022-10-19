Freeport-McMoRan Q3 preview: Will weak copper prices drive another earnings miss?

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 20, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.25 (-71.9% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $4.86B (-20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FCX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 downward revisions while revenue estimates have seen 5 downward revisions.

The mining giant's results are expected to be hit by lower copper prices, dragged by concerns over rising interest rates, a strong dollar and a weaker global economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (HG1:COM) fell 24% YTD.

Deutsche Bank trimmed its price target for Freeport (FCX) on weakening demand and macro risks, Bloomberg reported. Citi turned more bearish on copper, projecting weaker results on lower copper prices and higher costs. It modeled $200M in negative pricing impacts on Freeport (FCX).

SA contributor The Value Portfolio in a bullish analysis said while Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) stock has dropped amid recession fears, it will likely benefit from projected increase in copper demand and generate billions in additional cash flow.

Q2 recap:

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) fell after its Q2 results missed estimates as higher interest rates and a strong dollar led to lower copper prices. While its copper production rose 17.7%, its average realized copper price dropped 7%.

The firm's CEO Richard Adkerson in an earnings call said the sudden decline in copper prices during Q2 occurred despite "no significant impact in physical demand".

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) declined 31.5% YTD, underperforming both the S&P 500 and S&P 500 Materials indexes.