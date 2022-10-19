MarketAxess trades down after Q3 revenue miss, updated guidance

Electronic trading platform MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was trading ~4% down after the company reported a Q3 revenue miss and updated FY22 expenses guidance.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58 (vs. $1.52 Y/Y) beats by $0.10. Revenue of $172.11M (+6.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.3M.

Credit commission revenue stood at $147.6M, rates commission revenue was $5.5M, information services revenue came in at $9.7M and post-trade services revenue was $9M.

Other income was $2.6M, up from $0.5M in the prior-year period.

Net income rose 2% on a yearly basis to $59M.

Expenses were up 9% on a yearly basis to $95.8M, due to an increase in headcount, increased investments to enhance the trading system and data products as well as higher technology and communication expenses.

The company refined its previous FY22 expenses guidance range to $390M-$398M from $385M-$415M.

