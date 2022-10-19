BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) said it will make a new $1B investment in a plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina and a separate $700M investment in a battery assembly facility in Woodruff, South Carolina as part of a broad plan to increase electric vehicle production in the U.S. The German automaker has a long history in the state with over 6M vehicles built and annual capacity of 450K vehicles.

BMW Group Chairman Oliver Zipse called the South Caroline EV commitment the biggest single investment the German automaker has made.

The battery assembly facility will be built in partnership with Chinese renewable energy group Envision's Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) to build a new battery cell plant and is expected to feature annual capacity of up to 30 GWh to supply the automaker. The new sixth generation round lithium-ion battery cells are being specifically designed for the next generation Neue Klasse electric vehicles. The new battery format is anticipated to increase energy density by more than 20%, improve charging speed by as much as 30%, as well as enhance range by up to 30%

BMW is aiming to have at least six fully electric BMW models in production in the U.S. by 2030. Globally, BMW has already announced four additional battery cell factories will be built in Europe and China to meet its needs.

