Manpower Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:23 PM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Manpower (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.88B (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
