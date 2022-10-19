Watsco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022
Watsco (NYSE:WSO)
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.42 (+22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
