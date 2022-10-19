Watsco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 19, 2022 1:23 PM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.42 (+22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+14.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.