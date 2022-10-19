Herc Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2022 1:29 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.54 (+48.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $724.11M (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
