ETFs attracted $33B in September, down from August's mark; Treasury funds lead the pack

Globally listed exchange traded funds amassed more than $33B of capital inflows for September. While this marked the 40th consecutive month of inflows into the ETF marketplace, the figure was down from the previous month.

Funds related to the short-duration Treasury market dominated the leaderboard, accounting for more than 40% of industry's total increase for the month. ETFs tied to the broad U.S. equity market also drew significant investor attention.

In September, ETFs listed worldwide attracted a total of $33.45B, lower than the $53.89B that was taken in during August according to data provided by ETFGI. The influx of new money also brought the total year-to-date ETF inflows to $593.20B.

Together, the top five inflow leading ETFs for September cumulatively pulled in just shy of $20B, with the figure totaling $19.96B.

At the top of the leaderboard was the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) as it attracted $6.78B. Next in line was the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), and iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY). SHV took in $3.89B, while VOO and SHY brought in $3.68B and $3.05B. The fifth-place leader was the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) as it attracted $2.56B.

Year-to-date price action: BIL +0.1%, SHV -0.4%, VOO -23.3%, SHY -5.4%, and VTI -24.4%.

Additionally, the U.S. listed exchange traded fund market since it peaked back in March as investors have faced increased market volatility.